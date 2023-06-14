“CEO of ChampionTone, Kelman Edwards Jr, Passes Away in Murfreesboro, TN”

Kelman Edwards Jr, CEO of ChampionTone and Resident of Murfreesboro TN, Passes Away

Kelman Edwards Jr, the esteemed CEO of ChampionTone and a prominent figure in the Murfreesboro TN community, has passed away. His death has left a deep sense of loss among his family, friends, and colleagues.

As the head of ChampionTone, Kelman was known for his exceptional leadership skills and his dedication to his company and employees. He was also a well-respected member of the community, known for his philanthropic efforts and his commitment to making Murfreesboro TN a better place to live.

Kelman’s passing is a great loss, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

