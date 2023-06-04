“Ceramic Heater” : Black Adjustable Thermostat Ceramic Personal Heater – Amazon Basics

Black Amazon Basics Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat – 1500W



Price: $33.55

(as of Jun 04,2023 14:24:21 UTC – Details)





The Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater is a reliable and efficient way to heat up your personal space during the cold winter months. With a 1500-watt high setting and three output options (Low, High, or Fan Only), you can easily adjust the temperature to your liking. The power indicator light also lets you know when the heater is plugged in, so you can be sure that it’s working properly.

Safety is a top priority with the Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater. It features a tip-over switch with auto shut-off and overheat protection with auto shut-off, ensuring that the heater will turn off if it is accidentally knocked over or starts to overheat. It’s also TUV certificated, meaning that it has been tested and certified to meet safety standards. However, it’s important to note that this heater is not for use in bathrooms, laundry areas, or other high-humidity rooms.

One of the best features of the Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater is its portability. It comes with a carrying handle, making it easy to move from room to room. Whether you’re using it in your office, bedroom, or living room, you can easily transport it wherever you need it. Plus, its sleek and modern design comes in a choice of Black or Silver, so it will fit in with any decor.

Overall, the Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient way to heat up their personal space. Its safety features, portability, and adjustable thermostat make it a versatile and convenient choice. Plus, it’s backed by an Amazon Basics limited 1-year warranty, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you’re covered.

In conclusion, the Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient way to heat up their personal space during the cold winter months. Its safety features, portability, and adjustable thermostat make it a versatile and convenient choice. Whether you’re using it in your office, bedroom, or living room, you can easily transport it wherever you need it. Plus, its sleek and modern design comes in a choice of Black or Silver, so it will fit in with any decor. So, if you’re looking for a high-quality and affordable personal heater, the Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater is definitely worth considering!



