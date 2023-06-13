Cervical cancer victim dies before settlement with HSE and laboratories in misreporting case

Cervical cancer : Woman with cervical cancer dies before settlement plea, HSE and labs deny preserving her right to general damages

The High Court was informed that a woman who had cervical cancer and whose lawyers had requested the HSE to settle her case before her death over the alleged misreporting of her smear slides has passed away. The 59-year-old woman’s case was due to go to trial in July, but her passing means that part of her case has died with her. Her lawyers had made a plea to the HSE and laboratories involved to settle the case and ensure that her right to general damages would be preserved if her action was successful. Mediation talks had begun last week, but they were inconclusive. The woman had sued the HSE, Eurofins Biomnis Ireland Limited, and the US laboratory CPL over two cervical smear slides taken under the CervicalCheck national screening programme. She claimed that if the samples had been correctly reported, she would have received curative surgery and would not have developed invasive cervical cancer.

News Source : ANN O’LOUGHLIN

