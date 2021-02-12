Cesar Sibonga Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officer Cesar Sibonga has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Officer Cesar Sibonga has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
https://twitter.com/DFOSanDiegoCA/status/1360364504853467139
Acting Director of Field Operations Anne Maricich @DFOSanDiegoCA The entire @CBP family mourns the loss of Seattle Field Office’s CBP Officer Cesar Sibonga, a retired Navy veteran. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. He will never be forgotten. Fair Winds and Following Seas. #goneneverforgotten
