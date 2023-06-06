Ceslie Renaud Tribute: Woman Passes Away Following Ejection from SUV During Multiple Rollover Accident in Washington State

Ceslie Renaud tragically killed in SUV rollover accident in Waukegan

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Ceslie Renaud, who was killed in a rollover accident on Sunday, June 27th in Waukegan. According to reports, Ceslie was ejected from the SUV she was traveling in after it rolled over multiple times.

Ceslie was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication to her family and friends.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and our thoughts and prayers are with Ceslie’s family during this difficult time.

