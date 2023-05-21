CH Sachin, heart attack, birthday, celebration, Asifabad district, Telangana : 16-Year-Old Sachin Dies of Heart Attack on Birthday, Family Celebrates by Cutting Cake with His Body in Telangana: Report

16-Year-Old Sachin Dies of Heart Attack on Birthday, Family Celebrates with His Body: Report

A 16-year-old boy named CH Sachin reportedly died of a heart attack on his birthday in Telangana’s Asifabad district. His family celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with his body to honor him. The boy collapsed during the celebrations and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead due to a heart attack. The boy’s parents called their neighbors, children, and relatives, who sang a happy birthday song and lit a candle in Sachin’s memory. His last rites were performed in Babapur with the entire village attending his funeral. The incident took place on May 19, and the deceased was a Class X student.

News Source : Team Latestly

1. Asifabad district

2. Heart attack

3. Telangana news

4. Bereaved family

5. Birthday celebration