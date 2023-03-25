Xavier Lopez, aka “Chabelo,” the pioneer of child comedy on Latin American TV, dies at 88.

Xavier Lopez, famously known by his character “Chabelo,” has died.

He gained popularity for portraying a child role and creating a new comedy genre in Latin American TV shows.

Beloved Mexican entertainer Xavier Lopez, known internationally by his stage name “Chabelo,” passed away at 88. Lopez was a household name in Mexico and throughout Latin America, where he was beloved for his work as a comedian, actor, and television host.

Chabelo’s comedy was unique in portraying a child, which he honed throughout his long career. Lopez began his career as a child actor and worked his way up to become one of the most recognizable faces on Mexican television. His work was marked by his fluid transitions between humor and drama and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

Chabelo’s influence on Latin American television cannot be overstated. He helped create an entire subgenre of comedy characterized by its playful innocence and clever wordplay. He is also remembered for his kindness and generosity towards his fans, whom he always made time for despite his busy schedule.

Throughout his career, Chabelo won numerous accolades and awards, including multiple TVyNovelas awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Mexican Association of Journalists. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans, who will remember him as a true icon of Mexican television.

As news of Chabelo’s passing spreads, many mourn the loss of a true legend. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his condolences on Twitter, calling Chabelo “an exceptional artist who marked an era in Mexican television.” Other celebrities, including fellow comedians and actors, expressed their sadness at the news and paid tribute to Chabelo’s contributions to Mexican culture.

Chabelo’s passing marks the end of an era in Mexican television history, and he will be deeply missed by his fans, colleagues, and loved ones. However, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of comedians and entertainers, and his impact on Latin American culture will never be forgotten.