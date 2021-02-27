Chace and Tyler Curtis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Two teenage brothers have died as a result of their vehicle crashing into a tree.
WBET Sturgis 10h · Brothers Die As A Result Of Car Crash 2/26/2021 stiles (ORLAND) – Two teenage brothers have died as a result of their vehicle crashing into a tree. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they were called at 5:23 PM Thursday to County Road 675 West, south of State Road 120, just east of Orland. Deputies determined that 16 year old Tyler Curtis was driving south on County Road 675 West at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the car after going over a small hill. The automobile crossed into the northbound lane, went off the road and struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to split in two. Both Tyler Curtis and his 14 year old brother Chace, were ejected. Tyler Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene. Chace was flown by Samaritan Helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries. It’s not known if the teens were wearing their seat belts, but the airbags in the car did deploy. Both young men were student-athletes at Prairie Heights High School. Tyler was a junior and a Regional wrestling qualifier. Chace was a freshman. Assisting Sheriff’s Office personnel were the Orland Fire Rescue, the Angola Police Department and Steuben County EMS. The incident is still under investigation. (left to right) Tyler Curtis and Chase Curtis (photos courtesy of Sheila McCrea) 824824 263 Comments 261 Shares Like Comment Share
Reva Yeager
Unbelievable tragic they were just being kids. My heart breaks for all involved imagine being the officer going to thier parents home with this kind of news , every parents worse nightmare .
Shirley Powers
Prayers for God to wrap their family in his arms and carry them through this time . Prayers for the entire staff, students and families of Prarie Heights School Systems.
Michael Swinehart
My heart brakes for there family friends and entire community as well as the first responders that responded to such a horrific incident
Lisa Flotow
My heartfelt sympathies to all involved. A tragic loss of such young lives. Prayers for peace to the family.
Julie Bird
I’m so very sorry for their family, friends, and first responders. This is heartbreaking.
Nina White
Sending hugs and prayers for the family, I can’t even imagine loosing two of my babies. My heart breaks for them so much.
