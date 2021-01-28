Chad Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chad Davis has Died .

Chad Davis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

So saddened at the sudden passing of our colleague Chad Davis, a doctoral student at Fordham. Chad was a bright light in the eating disorder field. I’m so grateful to have had his help throughout the years. His enthusiasm was contagious. — Tara Deliberto Ph.D. (@TaraDeliberto) January 28, 2021

