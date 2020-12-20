Chad Epps Death -Obituary – Dead : Chad Epps has Died .

Chad Epps has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Christine Park shared a photo. Yesterday at 5:53 PM · Chad Epps texted me yesterday evening to ask how my book chapter was going. Embarrassed that I hadn’t made much progress, I thought, “well, I’ll get back to him tomorrow.” And then just like that, there was no tomorrow.

Tributes

Kellie Bryant wrote

I was hoping this wasn’t true. I just taught a debriefing class with him on Tuesday. Deeply saddened to hear the news.

Kathleen McCarthy

So very sorry for this immeasurable loss to all. We were blessed for his leadership. I met him at my first IMSH

Roxane Gardner

I know … life is so fleeting and we dont know when its time for us as individuals to transition. Bless you Chad .

Tammy Jo Mathern

This news seems unreal. Many prayers for loved ones!!!

Lulu Sherif

So sorry Christine. Can’t imagine what you must be going through. Take care. Prayers for his friends and family.

Lou Clark

Dear Simulation Online FB Members,

This year has brought loss upon loss, and today brings a huge one for this community. As many in this group know, Chad Epps was a hugely respected and accomplished member of our global simulation community. His loss is and will be felt for years to come.

On a personal note – Chad helped me professionally in recent years on a few fronts though I did not know him well. Through these interactions I came to know his generous spirit, and kindness. My heart is with the many of you who did know him very well, and I am deeply sorry for your loss. Some have already shared about Chad in our group, and please know this is a safe and supportive space to continue honoring and remembering him.

Light and love to all of you, to Chad, and his family,

Lou Clark