Chad Fenske Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chad Fenske has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 22. 2021
Chad Fenske unexpectedly lost his life Saturday afternoon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 22. 2021.
Timaysha Smith shared a link. 16h · Chad Fenske unexpectedly lost his life Saturday afternoon. He was everyone’s friend and a great dad to his little “pumpkin”. If you can help with his funeral cost and with his daughters future, please do. Chad was always the first to offer up anything that anyone needed. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his daughter.
Source: (2) Mitchell SD Area Classifieds | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
