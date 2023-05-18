Chad Lundquist of Elk River MN, Reported Missing, Found Deceased

Chad Lundquist Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Beloved Community Member

The Elk River community is grieving the loss of Chad Lundquist, who was recently found dead after being reported missing. Lundquist, 27, was a beloved member of the community who was known for his kind heart and infectious smile.

A Life Cut Short

Lundquist’s life was tragically cut short when he was found dead on August 2nd, 2021. He had been reported missing on July 28th, and his family and friends had been searching for him ever since. The news of his death has left the community in shock and disbelief.

A Kind and Generous Heart

Those who knew Lundquist describe him as a kind, generous, and caring person who had a heart of gold. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was known for his infectious smile and positive attitude.

A Passion for Sports

Lundquist had a passion for sports and was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He also enjoyed playing basketball and was a member of the Elk River High School basketball team.

A Tragic Loss for the Community

Lundquist’s death has been a tragic loss for the Elk River community, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. He was a beloved member of the community who had a positive impact on the lives of everyone he met.

A Life to be Celebrated

Despite the sadness and grief that surrounds Lundquist’s death, his life is one that should be celebrated. He touched the lives of so many people and made a lasting impact on the community. His memory will live on through the stories and memories shared by those who knew and loved him.

A Community Comes Together

In the wake of Lundquist’s death, the Elk River community has come together to support his family and friends. A vigil was held in his honor, where community members gathered to remember his life and offer their condolences.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Chad Lundquist has been a tragedy for the Elk River community, but his memory will live on forever. He was a kind, generous, and caring person who touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue through the love and memories shared by those who knew him.

