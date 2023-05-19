Chad Lundquist, Previously Reported Missing, Found Deceased: Obituary Update

Update: Chad Lundquist Obituary

Introduction

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Chad Lundquist, the 33-year-old man who had been missing since January 13, 2021. Lundquist’s family and friends had been searching for him for weeks, hoping to find him safe and sound. Unfortunately, their search ended in tragedy when Lundquist’s body was found on January 28, 2021, in Elk River, Minnesota.

The Search for Chad Lundquist

Chad Lundquist went missing on January 13, 2021, after leaving his home in Elk River. His family and friends immediately became concerned when he didn’t return home, and they reported him missing to the authorities. The police and local community members spent weeks searching for Lundquist, using drones, K-9 units, and other resources to try and locate him.

Despite their best efforts, there were no concrete leads on Lundquist’s whereabouts until January 28, 2021, when his body was found in a wooded area near the Mississippi River in Elk River. The cause of Lundquist’s death has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Impact of Chad Lundquist’s Death

The news of Chad Lundquist’s death has devastated his family, friends, and the Elk River community. Lundquist was a beloved member of his community, known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he had a passion for helping others.

Lundquist’s family and friends have shared their grief and memories of him on social media, expressing their shock and sadness at his untimely death. Many have also expressed their gratitude to the community for their support during the search for Lundquist.

Chad Lundquist Obituary

Chad Lundquist’s obituary has been published, providing more details about his life and legacy. Lundquist was born on December 24, 1987, in Elk River, Minnesota. He attended Elk River High School, where he was a standout athlete on the football and wrestling teams. After graduating in 2006, Lundquist attended St. Cloud State University, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.

Lundquist worked as a probation officer for Sherburne County, where he was known for his compassion and dedication to helping others. He was also a member of the Elk River Lions Club and volunteered his time to numerous community organizations.

In his free time, Lundquist enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Chad Lundquist’s death is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the Elk River community. He touched the lives of many people during his 33 years on this earth, and his legacy will live on through the memories and stories shared by those who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lundquist’s family and friends during this difficult time.

