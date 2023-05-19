Chad Lundquist, Reported Missing from Elk River MN, Found Deceased – Obituary Update

Update: Chad Lundquist Obituary

Missing Elk River Man Found Dead

The community of Elk River, Minnesota is in mourning after the tragic news that Chad Lundquist has been found dead. The 30-year-old had been missing for several days, and his family and friends had been frantically searching for him.

The Search for Chad Lundquist

Chad Lundquist was last seen on Wednesday, August 18th. His family reported him missing the following day, and a search effort immediately began. The Elk River Police Department, along with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol, worked together to search for Chad.

The search included aerial searches, drone searches, and searches by K9 units. There were also numerous volunteers who joined the search effort, combing through the woods and fields in the area where Chad was last seen.

Unfortunately, the search ended in tragedy. Chad’s body was found on Monday, August 23rd, in a wooded area near the Mississippi River. The cause of death has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tributes to Chad Lundquist

Chad Lundquist was a beloved member of the Elk River community. He was known for his kind heart, his sense of humor, and his love of the outdoors. His sudden and tragic death has left his family and friends in shock.

Tributes to Chad have poured in on social media, with many people sharing memories of him and expressing their condolences to his family. The Elk River Police Department also released a statement expressing their condolences and thanking everyone who participated in the search for Chad.

Chad Lundquist Obituary

Chad Lundquist was born on September 17th, 1990, in Elk River, Minnesota. He attended Elk River High School and went on to work as a landscaper. Chad was an avid fisherman and hunter, and he loved spending time outdoors with his friends and family.

Chad is survived by his parents, Jeff and Lisa Lundquist, his sister, Amanda, and his girlfriend, Emily. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for Chad will be held on Saturday, August 28th, at the Riverside Park Pavilion in Elk River. The service will begin at 2:00 pm and will be followed by a celebration of Chad’s life.

Conclusion

The death of Chad Lundquist has left a hole in the hearts of his family, friends, and the Elk River community. His sudden and tragic passing serves as a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to cherish the time we have with our loved ones.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chad’s family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

