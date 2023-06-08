Chad Miller, Tronair Machining Engineer from Fayette OH, Passes Away Following Cancer Fight

Chad Miller Obituary

Chad Miller, a highly skilled Tronair machining engineer, passed away in Fayette, OH on [date] after a courageous battle with cancer. He was [age] years old.

Chad was born in [place] and graduated from [school] with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He joined Tronair in [year] and quickly became an integral part of the team. His colleagues remember him as a hardworking and dedicated individual who always went the extra mile to ensure that the company’s products met the highest standards of quality and precision.

Chad was passionate about his work, but he also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband to his wife [name] and a loving father to his children [names]. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for Chad will be held at [location] on [date]. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to [charity].

