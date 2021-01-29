Chad Munnik Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chad Munnik (44), the owner of Munnik Jewelers in Worcester, shot dead.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Chad Munnik has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Chad Munnik (44), the owner of Munnik Jewelers in Worcester, shot dead in a armed robbery Friday. An unknown amount jewelry was looted. – Netwerk24

Condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/KZxRUsC9uT — JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) January 29, 2021

JG (Johan) van Zyl @JGvanZyl_ZA Chad Munnik (44), the owner of Munnik Jewelers in Worcester, shot dead in a armed robbery Friday. An unknown amount jewelry was looted. – Netwerk24 Condolences to family and friends.

NOTICE.