Chad Stuart Death -Obituary – Dead : Chad Stuart of Chad & Jeremy died today at the age of 79.

Chad Stuart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Chad Stuart, a father, a husband, a brother, a grandfather, a friend,… Posted by Chad and Jeremy on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Albert Navarro shared a link. 6 hrs · Chad Stuart of Chad & Jeremy died today at the age of 79. I remember hearing this song on the radio a lot in 1964. Yet it only hit #21 on Billboard, #28 on Cash Box, #27 in Record World, #26 in Australia & #37 in their native UK. I remember seeing their appearances on American TV sitcoms in the mid-60’s. That (1964) was Yesterday & now Chad Stuart’s gone… Jeremy tours with Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon (who passed away on 7/17/2009).

Chad and Jeremy wrote

Chad Stuart left this world today, but he would never want us to grieve his passing. He would want us to celebrate his life.

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate his life than posting the song he wrote for his kids and first demoed in the 1970s – “Lullabye For My Children”.

