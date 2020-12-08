Chad Tissington Death -Dead – Obituary : Chad Tissington has Died .
Chad Tissington has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Jessica Ferguson 20 hrs · Chad Tissington , something I will hold onto forever from your high-school welding class. You never stopped checking up on the ones you cared about. You’ll never be forgotten. Rest peacefully my friend.
Source: (20+) Facebook
