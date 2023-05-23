Chain Collision California today : 3 Dead and 5 Injured in California Due to Chain Collision

California Crash Results in 3 Fatalities and 5 Injuries Due to Chain Collision today 2023.

Three people were killed and five others injured in a six-vehicle collision on a highway in Sunnyvale, California. The accident occurred shortly after midnight when three drivers exited their cars and were hit by another vehicle, causing two cars to cross over into the southern lanes. The northbound and southbound lanes were closed for nine hours and the incident is under investigation. The authorities are working to enhance traffic safety measures and educate drivers to reduce accidents. The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed.

Read Full story : Chain Collision in California leaves 3 Dead, 5 Injured /

News Source : Israa Farhan

California Chain Collision Fatal Car Accident California Multiple Vehicle Crash California Traffic Collision California Highway Accident California