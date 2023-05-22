“Chain-reaction crash in California” today : Chain-Reaction Crash in California Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured

Chain-Reaction Crash in California Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured today 2023.

A chain-reaction crash on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale, California, has killed at least three people and injured five others. The accident occurred at around midnight when a northbound pickup truck crashed into the center median wall, causing four other cars to collide with it. As three drivers got out of their cars, another car crashed into them, pushing two cars over the center median wall into the southbound lanes. The crash is under investigation.

News Source : Wu Xiaoling

