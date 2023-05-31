Cham Cham Mithai Recipe: Make Easy Cham Cham Mithai at Home: A Recipe for Bengali Sweet like a Halwai by BK Arti

Cham Cham Mithai Recipe: A Delicious Bengali Sweet

Cham Cham Mithai is a popular Bengali sweet that is loved by people of all ages. It is a soft and spongy dessert that is soaked in sugar syrup and then garnished with coconut flakes. This sweet is usually served during special occasions such as weddings, festivals, and other celebrations. If you’re a fan of this delicious dessert and want to learn how to make it at home, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll be sharing an easy Cham Cham Mithai Recipe that you can try out in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Ingredients:

For the Cham Cham:

1 liter full-fat milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp semolina

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

For the sugar syrup:

2 cups sugar

4 cups water

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp rose water

For the garnish:

1/4 cup coconut flakes

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Instructions:

Step 1: Prepare the Cham Cham

In a large pot, heat the milk on medium-high heat until it comes to a boil.

Turn off the heat and add the lemon juice and water. Stir well.

Let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes until the milk has curdled and the whey has separated.

Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or a fine-mesh sieve. Press out any excess liquid.

Transfer the curdled milk to a large bowl and knead it for 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and soft.

Add the all-purpose flour, semolina, baking powder, and baking soda to the bowl. Mix well to combine.

Knead the dough for another 5-7 minutes until it becomes a smooth and pliable dough.

Divide the dough into small balls and roll them into cylindrical shapes. Flatten the ends slightly.

In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add the Cham Cham pieces to the boiling water and cook for 10-15 minutes until they become spongy and float to the top.

Remove the Cham Cham pieces from the pot and transfer them to a bowl of cold water. This will help them to cool down and retain their shape.

Step 2: Prepare the Sugar Syrup

In a large pot, add the sugar and water. Stir well to combine.

Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until it becomes a thick syrup.

Add the cardamom powder and rose water to the syrup and stir well.

Step 3: Soak the Cham Cham in the Sugar Syrup

Add the Cham Cham pieces to the sugar syrup and let them soak for at least 2-3 hours.

Garnish the Cham Cham with coconut flakes and a sprinkle of cardamom powder.

Conclusion:

Cham Cham Mithai is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that is perfect for any occasion. With this simple recipe, you can now make this sweet Bengali delicacy at home and impress your friends and family. The soft and spongy texture of the Cham Cham, combined with the sweet and fragrant sugar syrup, makes it a perfect dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth. So, go ahead and try out this recipe and enjoy the deliciousness of Cham Cham Mithai.

