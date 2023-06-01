Chamomile Care: The Ultimate Guide to Growing and Caring for Chamomile Plants

Chamomille Plant: A Complete Guide and Care Tips

Gardening enthusiasts are always in search of beautiful and beneficial plants to add to their gardens. One such plant is the Chamomile, scientifically known as Matricaria chamomilla. It belongs to the family Asteraceae and is a native herb from Europe.

The Different Types of Chamomile Plants

There are two types of chamomile plants:

The Roman chamomile plant grows low and spreading

German chamomiles grow tall with delicate leaves.

Care Tips for Growing Chamomiles

If you’re planning on growing these lovely plants, here are some care tips that you should consider:

Location

Choose a location where your chamomile can get full sun or partial shade, depending on which variety you choose. They require well-drained soil that’s slightly acidic with a pH between 5.6-7.5.

Sowing seeds

You can start growing your chamomile seeds indoors or outside in early spring when the soil has warmed up sufficiently for planting. To sow your seeds indoors, start them in seed trays filled with moist potting soil at least six weeks before transplanting them outside. Make sure that your trays are always moist, and the temperature is around 70°F to ensure optimal growth.

Transplanting

Once your chamomile seedlings have grown to about two inches tall, you can transplant them outside in your garden. Space each seedling at least eight inches apart to give them enough room for growth.

Fertilization

Chamomiles don’t require much fertilizer, but if you notice that they’re not growing as well as they should be, then apply a balanced fertilizer once every month during the growing season.

Maintenance

Water your chamomile plants regularly and make sure that their soil doesn’t dry out completely. Deadhead faded flowers regularly and prune back any leggy or weak stems to encourage new growth.

The Benefits of Chamomile Plants

The chamomile plant has numerous benefits for both humans and animals. Here are some of its benefits:

Aids digestion

Chamomile tea is known for its aid in digestions by easing stomach cramps, bloating, gas, and indigestion caused by inflammation in the digestive tract.

Relaxant

Chamomile tea is also known for its relaxing properties that help people to fall asleep quickly and sleep deeper.

Antibacterial

Chamomile has antibacterial properties that help in wound healing and reducing inflammation on the skin.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, chamomile plants are beautiful, beneficial, and easy to grow. They make a great addition to any garden as they require low maintenance while providing numerous health benefits. So why not try growing chamomiles today and enjoy their beauty and benefits for yourself?

