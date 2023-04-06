Champion grey Daylami dies at 29.

At the Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud in Ireland, the magnificent grey Daylami has passed away at the age of 29. He will be remembered as one of the most exceptional horses of his time.

Daylami, one of the most celebrated racehorses of all time, passed away recently at the age of 29. The magnificent grey, who won races all over the world, died at the Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud in Ireland.

Daylami was famous for his speed, his stamina, and his sheer determination. He was a horse who always gave his all, whether he was running in a sprint or a marathon. With his sleek grey coat and his distinctive white blaze, he was always a crowd favourite, and people loved to watch him race.

Born in Kentucky in 1994, Daylami was bred by the famous Darley Stud. He was sired by Doyoun, who was himself a successful racehorse, and his dam was Daltawa, a mare who had won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in France. From an early age, it was clear that Daylami was a talented horse, and he showed his potential on the racecourse from his very first race.

Over the course of his career, Daylami won many prestigious races, including the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Irish Champion Stakes, and the Breeders’ Cup Turf. He competed around the world, from England to France to the United States, and his performances always thrilled his fans.

Despite his many successes, Daylami was a horse who always remained humble and down-to-earth. He was loved by his trainers, his jockeys, and his stablemates, and he was always a gentle and kind-hearted horse. Even after he retired from racing, he remained a beloved figure in the world of horse racing, and his legacy will live on for many years to come.

In the end, it is fitting that Daylami died at the Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud, where he had spent many happy years in retirement. He will be greatly missed, but his accomplishments on the racecourse will never be forgotten. Daylami was not just a racehorse; he was a true champion, and his memory will always be cherished by those who knew and loved him.

Source : @RacingPost

Daylami, one of the truly great greys, has died at the age of 29 at the Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud in Irelandhttps://t.co/xtuPa0aodx — Racing Post (@RacingPost) April 5, 2023

Daylami, one of the truly great greys, has died at the age of 29 at the Aga Khan's Gilltown Stud in Irelandhttps://t.co/xtuPa0aodx — Racing Post (@RacingPost) April 5, 2023