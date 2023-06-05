Champion “The Hall of Fame Pays Tribute to Three-time World Champion Roger Craig upon His Passing”

Roger Craig Death and Obituary: The Hall of Fame Remembers Three-Time World

The football community is mourning the loss of Roger Craig, who passed away on June 25, 2021, at the age of 61. The former San Francisco 49ers running back was a three-time Super Bowl champion and a vital part of the team’s dynasty in the 1980s.

Craig was born on July 10, 1960, in Davenport, Iowa. He attended the University of Nebraska, where he played college football and earned All-Big Eight honors. In 1983, he was drafted by the 49ers in the second round, where he spent eight seasons and became a fan favorite.

During his time with the 49ers, Craig was a versatile player who could run, catch, and block. He was the first player in NFL history to have both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler and was named First-Team All-Pro in 1988.

Craig won three Super Bowls with the 49ers in 1985, 1989, and 1990. He was a key player in each of those championship runs, with memorable performances in Super Bowl XIX and Super Bowl XXIII.

After leaving the 49ers in 1991, Craig played for the Los Angeles Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings before retiring in 1993. He finished his career with 8,189 rushing yards, 4,911 receiving yards, and 73 total touchdowns.

Craig’s impact on the game of football was recognized when he was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and the 49ers Hall of Fame in 2009.

The football world will miss Roger Craig, but his legacy will live on. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest players in 49ers history and a three-time world champion.

Roger Craig obituary Roger Craig death cause Three-time World champion Roger Craig passes away Roger Craig Hall of Fame induction Roger Craig career highlights and achievements