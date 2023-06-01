Chana Dal Fry Recipe: Fried Chana Dal from Dhabe | Recipe for Chana Dal Fry | Recipe for Dal Fry

Dhabe Wali Chana Dal Fry Recipe
Dal fry is a popular North Indian dish that is made with lentils, spices and herbs. It is a staple food in Indian households and is often served with rice, roti or naan. Dhabe Wali Chana Dal Fry is a variation of the classic dal fry recipe that is commonly found in roadside dhabas (small eateries) all over North India. It is a simple yet flavorful dish that is easy to make and perfect for a hearty meal.
Ingredients
- 1 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
- 1 tablespoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2 cups water
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Instructions
- Wash and soak the chana dal in water for at least 30 minutes.
- Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add cumin seeds.
- Once the cumin seeds start to splutter, add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.
- Add ginger garlic paste and sauté for 2-3 minutes.
- Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.
- Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and salt. Mix well.
- Drain the water from the soaked chana dal and add it to the pressure cooker.
- Stir well and add 2 cups of water.
- Close the pressure cooker and cook on high flame for 3-4 whistles. Reduce the flame to low and cook for another 5-7 minutes.
- Turn off the flame and let the pressure release naturally.
- Open the pressure cooker and stir the dal well.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice, roti or naan.
Tips
- You can add more or less water to adjust the consistency of the dal.
- You can also add green chilies for a spicier version of the dal.
- Use fresh ingredients for the best flavor.
Conclusion
Dhabe Wali Chana Dal Fry is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a hearty meal. It is packed with protein and nutrients and can be served with rice, roti or naan. With this simple recipe, you can recreate the flavors of a roadside dhaba in your own kitchen. Give it a try and enjoy the delicious taste of North India!
