Chana Dal Fry Recipe: Fried Chana Dal from Dhabe | Recipe for Chana Dal Fry | Recipe for Dal Fry

Dhabe Wali Chana Dal Fry Recipe

Dal fry is a popular North Indian dish that is made with lentils, spices and herbs. It is a staple food in Indian households and is often served with rice, roti or naan. Dhabe Wali Chana Dal Fry is a variation of the classic dal fry recipe that is commonly found in roadside dhabas (small eateries) all over North India. It is a simple yet flavorful dish that is easy to make and perfect for a hearty meal.

Ingredients

1 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

2 cups water

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions

Wash and soak the chana dal in water for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds start to splutter, add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and salt. Mix well. Drain the water from the soaked chana dal and add it to the pressure cooker. Stir well and add 2 cups of water. Close the pressure cooker and cook on high flame for 3-4 whistles. Reduce the flame to low and cook for another 5-7 minutes. Turn off the flame and let the pressure release naturally. Open the pressure cooker and stir the dal well. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice, roti or naan.

Tips

You can add more or less water to adjust the consistency of the dal.

You can also add green chilies for a spicier version of the dal.

Use fresh ingredients for the best flavor.

Conclusion

Dhabe Wali Chana Dal Fry is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a hearty meal. It is packed with protein and nutrients and can be served with rice, roti or naan. With this simple recipe, you can recreate the flavors of a roadside dhaba in your own kitchen. Give it a try and enjoy the delicious taste of North India!

