Chana Masala Recipe: How to Prepare Chana Masala like a Restaurant | Recipe for Chana Masala | रेस्तरां स्टाइल चना मसाला रेसिपी

Introduction

Chana masala is a popular North Indian dish that is loved for its spicy and tangy taste. It is a simple yet flavorful dish that is made with chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices. Chana masala can be served as a main course dish or as a side dish with rice or naan. In this article, we will be sharing a restaurant-style chana masala recipe that you can make at home.

Ingredients

2 cups of dried chickpeas

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon of ginger paste

1 teaspoon of garlic paste

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1 teaspoon of garam masala

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of oil

Instructions

Soak the chickpeas in water overnight. Drain the water and rinse the chickpeas. In a pressure cooker, add the chickpeas and enough water to cover them. Cook the chickpeas for 4-5 whistles or until they are soft. Drain the water and set the chickpeas aside. In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds. When the cumin seeds start to splutter, add onions and cook until they are golden brown. Add ginger paste and garlic paste and cook for a minute. Add tomatoes and green chilies and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy. Add coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Cook for a minute. Add the cooked chickpeas and mix well. Add water if needed and cook for 10-15 minutes on low heat. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

Tips

If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can use a regular pot to cook the chickpeas. It will take longer, but the end result will be the same.

You can adjust the spice level according to your taste by adding or reducing the amount of red chili powder.

You can use canned chickpeas instead of dried chickpeas, but the taste may differ slightly.

Adding a teaspoon of amchur powder (dried mango powder) will give the dish a tangy taste.

Conclusion

Chana masala is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to make at home. With this restaurant-style chana masala recipe, you can enjoy the authentic taste of this popular North Indian dish. Serve it with rice or naan for a complete meal or as a side dish with your favorite curry. Try this recipe today and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills.

