Chana Masala Recipe: How to Prepare Chana Masala like a Restaurant | Recipe for Chana Masala | रेस्तरां स्टाइल चना मसाला रेसिपी

Introduction
Chana masala is a popular North Indian dish that is loved for its spicy and tangy taste. It is a simple yet flavorful dish that is made with chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices. Chana masala can be served as a main course dish or as a side dish with rice or naan. In this article, we will be sharing a restaurant-style chana masala recipe that you can make at home.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of dried chickpeas
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
- 2 green chilies, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon of ginger paste
- 1 teaspoon of garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon of coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon of garam masala
- 1 teaspoon of red chili powder
- 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 2 tablespoons of oil
Instructions
- Soak the chickpeas in water overnight. Drain the water and rinse the chickpeas.
- In a pressure cooker, add the chickpeas and enough water to cover them. Cook the chickpeas for 4-5 whistles or until they are soft. Drain the water and set the chickpeas aside.
- In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds. When the cumin seeds start to splutter, add onions and cook until they are golden brown.
- Add ginger paste and garlic paste and cook for a minute.
- Add tomatoes and green chilies and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.
- Add coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Cook for a minute.
- Add the cooked chickpeas and mix well. Add water if needed and cook for 10-15 minutes on low heat.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.
Tips
- If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can use a regular pot to cook the chickpeas. It will take longer, but the end result will be the same.
- You can adjust the spice level according to your taste by adding or reducing the amount of red chili powder.
- You can use canned chickpeas instead of dried chickpeas, but the taste may differ slightly.
- Adding a teaspoon of amchur powder (dried mango powder) will give the dish a tangy taste.
Conclusion
Chana masala is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to make at home. With this restaurant-style chana masala recipe, you can enjoy the authentic taste of this popular North Indian dish. Serve it with rice or naan for a complete meal or as a side dish with your favorite curry. Try this recipe today and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills.
