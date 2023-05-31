Chana Pulao Recipe: How to Prepare Delicious Chana Pulao: A Step-by-Step Recipe | دیگی چنا پلاؤ Recipe

Tasty Chana Pulao Recipe
Chana pulao is a delicious and popular Pakistani dish. It is made with basmati rice, chickpeas, and a variety of spices. This dish is perfect for lunch or dinner and is easy to make. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make chana pulao.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 1 cup chickpeas (chana)
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-inch ginger, minced
- 2 green chilies, chopped
- 1 tsp cumin seeds (zeera)
- 1 tsp coriander powder (dhania powder)
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp red chili powder (lal mirch powder)
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi powder)
- 2 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- 2 cups water
Instructions:
- Wash and soak the rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and set aside.
- Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. When the seeds start to crackle, add sliced onions and fry until golden brown.
- Add minced garlic, ginger, and chopped green chilies. Fry for a minute.
- Add chopped tomatoes and fry until they turn soft and mushy.
- Add all the spices – coriander powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and turmeric powder. Mix well and fry for 1-2 minutes.
- Add soaked rice and fry for 2-3 minutes until the rice is coated well with the spices.
- Add drained chickpeas and salt to taste. Mix well.
- Add 2 cups of water and bring it to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan with a lid, and cook for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the water is absorbed.
- Turn off the heat and let the chana pulao rest for 5-10 minutes.
- Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot with raita or salad.
Tips:
- You can use canned chickpeas instead of dried ones. Drain them and rinse well before adding them to the pulao.
- If you want to make the pulao more flavorful, you can add some whole spices like bay leaf, cinnamon stick, and cardamom pods.
- You can also add some fried onions on top of the pulao for extra flavor and crunch.
- You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste preferences.
Conclusion:
Chana pulao is a tasty and nutritious dish that is easy to make. It is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner and can be served with raita or salad. Follow this recipe and enjoy a delicious and flavorful chana pulao.
- Chana Pulao Recipe
- How to Make Chana Pulao
- Delicious Chana Pulao Recipe
- Easy Chana Pulao Recipe
- Authentic Chana Pulao Recipe
News Source : AL-BARAKAH FOODS
Source Link :Tasty Chana Pulao Recipe | How To Make Chana Pulao | دیگی چنا پلاؤ/