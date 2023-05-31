Chana Pulao Recipe: How to Prepare Delicious Chana Pulao: A Step-by-Step Recipe | دیگی چنا پلاؤ Recipe

Tasty Chana Pulao Recipe

Chana pulao is a delicious and popular Pakistani dish. It is made with basmati rice, chickpeas, and a variety of spices. This dish is perfect for lunch or dinner and is easy to make. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make chana pulao.

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice

1 cup chickpeas (chana)

1 onion, sliced

1 tomato, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch ginger, minced

2 green chilies, chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds (zeera)

1 tsp coriander powder (dhania powder)

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp red chili powder (lal mirch powder)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi powder)

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

2 cups water

Instructions:

Wash and soak the rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and set aside. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. When the seeds start to crackle, add sliced onions and fry until golden brown. Add minced garlic, ginger, and chopped green chilies. Fry for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and fry until they turn soft and mushy. Add all the spices – coriander powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and turmeric powder. Mix well and fry for 1-2 minutes. Add soaked rice and fry for 2-3 minutes until the rice is coated well with the spices. Add drained chickpeas and salt to taste. Mix well. Add 2 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan with a lid, and cook for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the water is absorbed. Turn off the heat and let the chana pulao rest for 5-10 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot with raita or salad.

Tips:

You can use canned chickpeas instead of dried ones. Drain them and rinse well before adding them to the pulao.

If you want to make the pulao more flavorful, you can add some whole spices like bay leaf, cinnamon stick, and cardamom pods.

You can also add some fried onions on top of the pulao for extra flavor and crunch.

You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste preferences.

Conclusion:

Chana pulao is a tasty and nutritious dish that is easy to make. It is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner and can be served with raita or salad. Follow this recipe and enjoy a delicious and flavorful chana pulao.

