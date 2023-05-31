“Chana recipe”: Recipe for Stewed Chicken and Chana in Guyana

Introduction

Guyanese cuisine is a fusion of African, Indian, and Caribbean flavors, and one of the most popular dishes is stew chicken and chana. This hearty dish combines tender chicken pieces with chickpeas in a rich, flavorful sauce that is perfect for soaking up with rice or bread. In this article, we will share a traditional Guyanese stew chicken and chana recipe that you can make at home.

Ingredients

To make stew chicken and chana, you will need the following ingredients:

For the chicken:

2 lbs chicken pieces (preferably thighs and drumsticks)

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, grated

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Oil for frying

For the chana:

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, grated

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions

Marinate the chicken

In a large bowl, combine the chicken pieces with the chopped onion, minced garlic, grated ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, garam masala, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well to ensure that the chicken is coated evenly with the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.

Fry the chicken

In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the chicken pieces in batches and fry until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside.

Make the sauce

In the same skillet, add the chopped onion and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and grated ginger and sauté for another minute. Stir in the cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, and garam masala and sauté for another minute. Add the tomato paste and chicken broth, and stir well to combine. Bring the sauce to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Add the chicken back to the skillet

Return the chicken pieces to the skillet with the sauce. Cover the skillet and let the chicken cook in the sauce for about 20-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and tender.

Make the chana

In a separate skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the chopped onion and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and grated ginger and sauté for another minute. Stir in the cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, and garam masala and sauté for another minute.

Add the chickpeas and water to the skillet, and stir well to combine. Bring the chana to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve

Serve the stew chicken and chana hot, garnished with chopped fresh cilantro or parsley if desired. This dish is delicious with rice or bread, or as a main course on its own.

Conclusion

Stew chicken and chana is a classic Guyanese dish that is easy to make at home with simple ingredients. The combination of tender chicken and chickpeas in a flavorful sauce is sure to satisfy your taste buds. This recipe is perfect for a family dinner or for entertaining guests. Give it a try and enjoy the flavors of Guyanese cuisine in your own home.

