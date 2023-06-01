“Chana Stuffed Parwal Recipe”: Stuffed Parwal Recipe with Chana Filling | Delicious Parwal Bharwa Ki Sabji

Introduction:
Bharwa Parwal or Stuffed Pointed Gourd is a popular vegetable dish that is loved by many people in India. This dish is made by stuffing the parwal with a mixture of spices, vegetables, and sometimes even meat. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe for Chana Stuffed Parwal which is a vegetarian version of Bharwa Parwal. This dish is easy to make and is perfect for a family dinner or lunch.
Ingredients:
For the stuffing:
- 1 cup Chana Dal (Split Bengal Gram)
- 2 medium-sized Onions
- 1-inch Ginger
- 3-4 Garlic cloves
- 2-3 Green Chillies
- 2-3 tbsp Oil
- 1 tsp Cumin Seeds
- 1 tsp Coriander Powder
- 1 tsp Garam Masala Powder
- 1 tsp Amchur Powder
- Salt to taste
For Parwal:
- 8-10 Parwal (Pointed Gourd)
- 2 tbsp Oil
- 1 tsp Cumin Seeds
- 1 tsp Turmeric Powder
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
Step 1: Soak Chana Dal in water for at least 2 hours.
Step 2: Drain the water from Chana Dal and grind it coarsely in a mixer grinder.
Step 3: Finely chop Onions, Ginger, Garlic and Green Chillies.
Step 4: Heat 2-3 tbsp of Oil in a pan and add Cumin Seeds.
Step 5: Once the Cumin Seeds start crackling, add chopped Onions and fry until they turn golden brown.
Step 6: Add chopped Ginger, Garlic and Green Chillies and fry again for a minute.
Step 7: Add Coriander Powder, Garam Masala Powder, Amchur Powder, and Salt to taste. Mix well.
Step 8: Add coarsely ground Chana Dal to the pan and mix well.
Step 9: Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 10-12 minutes on medium flame.
Step 10: After 10-12 minutes, remove the lid and stir the mixture. Cook for another 2-3 minutes and turn off the flame.
Step 11: Wash Parwal under running water and peel off the skin.
Step 12: Cut off both the ends of Parwal and make a slit lengthwise without cutting through the other end. The Parwal should be intact at one end.
Step 13: Stuff the Chana Dal mixture in the Parwal using a spoon.
Step 14: Heat 2 tbsp of Oil in a pan and add Cumin Seeds.
Step 15: Once the Cumin Seeds start crackling, add Turmeric Powder and Salt to taste.
Step 16: Add stuffed Parwal to the pan and mix well.
Step 17: Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 15-20 minutes on low flame.
Step 18: After 15-20 minutes, remove the lid and stir the Parwal gently.
Step 19: Cook for another 2-3 minutes and turn off the flame.
Step 20: Chana Stuffed Parwal is ready to serve. Garnish with Coriander leaves and serve hot with Chapati or Rice.
Conclusion:
Chana Stuffed Parwal is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to make. The stuffing made from Chana Dal and spices is packed with nutrients and the Parwal provides a good source of dietary fiber. This dish is perfect for a family dinner or lunch and is sure to be enjoyed by all. So, try this recipe today and treat your taste buds to a flavorful and healthy meal!
News Source : NITU’S COOKING HUB
Source Link :Bharwa Parwal Recipe|Chana Stuffed Parwalचना भरवां परवल रेसिपी|Parwal Bharwa Ki Sabji/