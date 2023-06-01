“Chana Stuffed Parwal Recipe”: Stuffed Parwal Recipe with Chana Filling | Delicious Parwal Bharwa Ki Sabji

Introduction:

Bharwa Parwal or Stuffed Pointed Gourd is a popular vegetable dish that is loved by many people in India. This dish is made by stuffing the parwal with a mixture of spices, vegetables, and sometimes even meat. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe for Chana Stuffed Parwal which is a vegetarian version of Bharwa Parwal. This dish is easy to make and is perfect for a family dinner or lunch.

Ingredients:

For the stuffing:

1 cup Chana Dal (Split Bengal Gram)

2 medium-sized Onions

1-inch Ginger

3-4 Garlic cloves

2-3 Green Chillies

2-3 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 tsp Coriander Powder

1 tsp Garam Masala Powder

1 tsp Amchur Powder

Salt to taste

For Parwal:

8-10 Parwal (Pointed Gourd)

2 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 tsp Turmeric Powder

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Step 1: Soak Chana Dal in water for at least 2 hours.

Step 2: Drain the water from Chana Dal and grind it coarsely in a mixer grinder.

Step 3: Finely chop Onions, Ginger, Garlic and Green Chillies.

Step 4: Heat 2-3 tbsp of Oil in a pan and add Cumin Seeds.

Step 5: Once the Cumin Seeds start crackling, add chopped Onions and fry until they turn golden brown.

Step 6: Add chopped Ginger, Garlic and Green Chillies and fry again for a minute.

Step 7: Add Coriander Powder, Garam Masala Powder, Amchur Powder, and Salt to taste. Mix well.

Step 8: Add coarsely ground Chana Dal to the pan and mix well.

Step 9: Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 10-12 minutes on medium flame.

Step 10: After 10-12 minutes, remove the lid and stir the mixture. Cook for another 2-3 minutes and turn off the flame.

Step 11: Wash Parwal under running water and peel off the skin.

Step 12: Cut off both the ends of Parwal and make a slit lengthwise without cutting through the other end. The Parwal should be intact at one end.

Step 13: Stuff the Chana Dal mixture in the Parwal using a spoon.

Step 14: Heat 2 tbsp of Oil in a pan and add Cumin Seeds.

Step 15: Once the Cumin Seeds start crackling, add Turmeric Powder and Salt to taste.

Step 16: Add stuffed Parwal to the pan and mix well.

Step 17: Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 15-20 minutes on low flame.

Step 18: After 15-20 minutes, remove the lid and stir the Parwal gently.

Step 19: Cook for another 2-3 minutes and turn off the flame.

Step 20: Chana Stuffed Parwal is ready to serve. Garnish with Coriander leaves and serve hot with Chapati or Rice.

Conclusion:

Chana Stuffed Parwal is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to make. The stuffing made from Chana Dal and spices is packed with nutrients and the Parwal provides a good source of dietary fiber. This dish is perfect for a family dinner or lunch and is sure to be enjoyed by all. So, try this recipe today and treat your taste buds to a flavorful and healthy meal!

