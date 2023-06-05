“Chanan Safir Colman”: What Do We Know About Jessie J’s Boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman?

Jessie J Celebrates Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman: Who is He and How Did They Meet?

English singer Jessie J recently shared a video on Instagram celebrating her boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman, and confirming that he is the father of her newborn son. The couple welcomed their baby boy in May, and in honor of Father’s Day, Jessie shared photos of her and Colman, wishing him a happy first Father’s Day. While Jessie J is a well-known artist, many may not be familiar with Colman. Here’s what we know about him.

Who is Chanan Safir Colman?

Chanan Safir Colman is a Danish-Israeli professional basketball player who currently plays for Hapoel Haifa in the Israel Basketball Premier League. He has played for various teams throughout his career, including Lappeenrannan NMKY in Finland, Ironi Ashkelon in Israel, and Svendborg Rabbits and Copenhagen Wolfpack in Denmark. In his free time, Colman enjoys cooking and Skyping with his family. He also runs a basketball camp in Copenhagen and frequently shares photos of his 2-year-old nephew on Instagram.

How did Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J Meet?

According to Jessie J’s since-expired Instagram story, she met Colman weeks after suffering a miscarriage in 2021. She described their love as a “whirlwind” and a “miracle” that they were able to conceive naturally without any issues. Jessie J expressed her gratitude for Colman and called him her “calm to my crazy,” “peace to my fear,” and “daddy to my baby.”

When did Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J Welcome Their Baby?

Jessie J announced her pregnancy in January and gave birth to her son in May. In an Instagram story, she shared that her heart grew twice the size and that she was “flying in love” with her newborn. She did not reveal her son’s name but expressed her gratitude for the experience.

Jessie J’s celebration of her love for Colman and their family has been met with positivity and support. Her openness about her relationship and experience with motherhood has resonated with fans and followers. While Colman may not be as well-known as his famous girlfriend, his achievements and passions show that he is a dedicated athlete and caring person.

Chanan Safir Colman Jessie J’s boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J Chanan Safir Colman background Chanan Safir Colman profession

News Source : Liz Calvario

Source Link :Who Is Chanan Safir Colman? What We Know About Jessie J’s Boyfriend/