Chance Black, 26, and Zachary Grooms Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Vowell has been found in Reelfoot Lake.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Chance Black, 26, and Zachary Grooms has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Josh Breslow 19h · JUST IN: The body of David Vowell has been found in Reelfoot Lake near the area where investigators said the 70-year-old killed two men who were duck hunting Monday — Chance Black, 26, and Zachary Grooms, 25. The TBI said Vowell’s identity has been confirmed and an autopsy will be performed.

Tributes

———————— –

Kim Hopper

My prayers are with their family members and friends! I have read there was a witness. My prayers are with the witness too! May God be with them all.

Kerris Williams

My heart hurts for their family ! Praying for strength and healing over their families !

David Deanna Hollandsworth

Praying for both families and their friends in the days and months ahead.

Thomas Warren Tharpe

Absolutely ridiculous the lack of respect that some have for human life. Prayers for their families.

Marlo Porter

This is heartbreaking. Prayers for the families and friends of these young men.



Mary Barker

I went to school with them. It’s pretty heart breaking – I hope they get justice and I pray for their families. No parent wants that call



Cheryl Betzler Hughes

My deepest sympathy and prayers for the families of these two young men.

Christi Skelton

Prayers for these families and for the young man that witnessed this!!! It will haunt him forever as well .