Chance Waz Death -Obituary – Dead :Former Baylor DB Chance Waz has Died, Cause of Death Unknown.

former Baylor DB Chance Waz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Matt McBrayer @McBeezy · 35s Wow. I am deeply saddened to hear of Chance Waz’s passing. I considered him to be a friend and he was a real stand-up guy. I am honestly at a loss for words right now…

Source: (25) chance waz – Twitter Search / Twitter

Just heard the devastating news about Chance Waz. I got to know his Dad, TJ, a little bit and this was my nephew and I with Chance after the bowl game in Orlando in 2015. Just a wonderful kid. This is crushing news. My love to his family. pic.twitter.com/805msfVduw — Bravo Whiskey (@BGWithrow) December 14, 2020

Tributes

———————— –

Tuck N Roll wrote

RIP my forever teammate, Chance Waz. Prayers going out to the family, don’t ever forget to tell somebody you love them. A good man gone too soon.

Miké Evasco rip wrote

Bro Im in shocked !!! I really cant believeit! Chance Waz RIP 🙏🏽 God bless you & Your Family !! I really put on My Class 2014 Jacket and right after thag i found out about the news!!

Dustin Wayne DuBose wrote

Just herd of the passing of a old friend RIP Chance Waz you will be missed brother

Dieg⌬ De Valdenebr wrote

Snag that Pick 6 and blast right past St Peter and those pearly gates…the ultimate endzone celebration…you’ve reached the promised land

Man Chance Waz… wrote

So sorry to hear of the untimely death of former

@BUFootball safety Chance Waz. Baylor Bear forever. Prayers rising for his family.

BADBADNOTGREATFlag of Barbados wrote

2020 is really just putting everyone through hard situations my condolences to chance waz family cannot imagine what they are feeling

DonRobb wrote

I can’t imagine losing a child. I’m so sorry for anyone that has experienced this sadness and pain.

Praying for Chance Waz’s family, teammates and friends.

Reach out to family and friends- life is short. We need each other.

Jamaal wrote

I didn’t know chance waz personally, but I did have the pleasure of watching his little

brother in the YMCA after school program. He spoke so highly of him and he said he was going to be just like him one day.

Tired of seeing the young die.

Rest easy.

Brad Beheler wrote

Chance Waz was a good kid in my limited dealings with him.

Yet another reminder of how fragile we all are. Often the strongest among us are strong bc they’re carrying such a heavy load. Check on your people. Much love.

Taylor Young wrote

Chance I Love you brudda never stopped! I’m sorry I didn’t understand why you was acting like that today..I’m sorry I didn’t tell you the right things…You will be remembered forever.. Rest Easy Brudda!

Shehan Jeyarajah wrote

Take this opportunity to remember that the athletes you see on the field are people with their own hopes and fears.

They’re worthy of your love and support on the field. They’re just as worthy of your love and support once the lights go off.

RIP Chance Waz

ODB wrote

Several former Baylor players and others around the program have tweeted things indicating that former Baylor DB Chance Waz passed away today. The cause is not confirmed. Stay safe and take care of yourselves, everyone.

big sexy wrote

RIP Chance Waz. Y’all talk to somebody this week. Tell a friend you love em. Some of the toughest people you know may be fighting a battle with themselves – and no one knows until it’s too late.

Amy Graham Pagitt wrote

There has never been a better time to remember that the men and women who wear Baylor uniforms are Bears for life. While we mourn the loss of Chance Waz tonight, let’s remember that no other day is promised. For anyone.

fankincense wrote

RIP Chance Waz Crying face

Reach out to that somebody you’ve been thinking about talking to. You never know when they might need you the most.