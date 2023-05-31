Chandler authorities launch investigation following discovery of two deceased individuals at residence

Police Investigating After Two People Found Dead at Home in Chandler

Overview

Police in Chandler, Arizona are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in the city. The bodies were discovered on Tuesday afternoon, and police have not yet released any details about the identities of the victims or how they died.

The Discovery

According to reports, police were called to the home in the 500 block of West Galveston Street on Tuesday afternoon after a concerned neighbor reported that they had not seen the residents in several days. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two bodies inside the residence.

Investigation

Police have not released any details about the deaths, but they are treating the case as a homicide investigation. Detectives have been canvassing the area and interviewing neighbors in an effort to gather more information about the victims and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Police Statements

In a statement to the media, Chandler Police Department spokesperson Detective Seth Tyler said, “Our detectives are working diligently to piece together the events that led up to the deaths of these two individuals. We are asking anyone with information about this case to come forward and speak with us as soon as possible.”

Community Reaction

Neighbors in the area were shocked and saddened by the news of the deaths. Many expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and said that they were praying for them during this difficult time. Others expressed concern about the safety of their own neighborhoods and said that they hoped the police would be able to find out what happened and bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

Conclusion

The investigation into the deaths of the two individuals found at the home on West Galveston Street is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them as soon as possible. The community is mourning the loss of two of its members and hoping for answers about what happened.

