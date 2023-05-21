Changsha building collapse : “Building collapse in China caused by shoddy construction, 9 arrested including owner”

“Shoddy Construction and Local Officials’ Failure: Report on Nine-Story Building Collapse in China that Left 54 Dead”

A report released on Sunday revealed that the collapse of a nine-story building in central China, which resulted in the deaths of 54 people last year, was caused by shoddy and illegal construction, as well as the failure of local officials to enforce building standards. The building was described as “self-built” and had extra floors added by residents, which overwhelmed the poorly constructed original structure. The report did not indicate what punishment, if any, the building owner and local officials would face. China has experienced several building collapses due to violations of safety regulations or unauthorized additions of extra floors, prompting President Xi Jinping to order additional safety checks. Nine individuals, including the building owner, were reportedly arrested following the April 2022 disaster in Changsha, which left nine people injured and survivors trapped under rubble for up to five days.

Read Full story : Chinese investigators blame building collapse that killed 54 on shoddy, illegal construction

News Source : Associated Press

