Channa Dal Pulao Recipe in Urdu Hindi.: Summer Special: Channa Dal Pulao Recipe in Urdu and Hindi to Help You Save Time in the Kitchen!

Summer is here, and with it comes the craving for light and easy-to-make meals. Spending hours in the kitchen cooking elaborate dishes is not what we want during the hot and humid weather. So, why not try out this quick and delicious Channa Dal Pulao recipe in Urdu Hindi? It will save you time and effort while satisfying your hunger.

Ingredients:

Channa dal (1 cup)

Basmati rice (2 cups)

Onion (1, sliced)

Tomatoes (2, chopped)

Green chili (2, chopped)

Ginger garlic paste (1 tablespoon)

Cumin seeds (1 teaspoon)

Bay leaves (2)

Cinnamon stick (1 inch)

Cloves (4-5)

Black cardamom (1)

Green cardamom (2)

Turmeric powder (1/2 teaspoon)

Red chili powder (1/2 teaspoon)

Garam masala powder (1/2 teaspoon)

Salt (to taste)

Oil (3 tablespoons)

Water (4 cups)

Instructions:

Soak channa dal in water for at least 30 minutes before cooking. Wash rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, bay leaves, cinnamon stick, cloves, black cardamom, and green cardamom. Saute for a few seconds until the spices release their aroma. Add sliced onions and green chilies to the pan and saute until the onions turn golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and saute for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes to the pan and cook until they turn soft. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt to the pan and mix well. Drain the water from the soaked channa dal and add it to the pan. Mix well. Drain the water from the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Mix well. Add 4 cups of water to the pan and mix well. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook on low flame for 20-25 minutes or until the rice and channa dal are cooked. Once the pulao is cooked, turn off the flame and let it rest for 5 minutes. Fluff the pulao with a fork and serve hot with raita or salad.

Conclusion:

Channa Dal Pulao is a nutritious and filling meal that can be made quickly and easily. It is perfect for those busy summer days when you want to spend less time in the kitchen. The combination of channa dal and rice makes it a complete meal that can be enjoyed with raita or salad. So, try out this recipe today and enjoy a delicious and healthy meal without spending too much time in the kitchen.

