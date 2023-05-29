Channel S News Reports on the Death of Mishfaq Ahmed Mishu

Obituary: Channel S News – Mishfaq Ahmed Mishu

Introduction

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mishfaq Ahmed Mishu, a senior reporter at Channel S News. Mishu passed away on 15th July 2021 after a brief illness. He was a dedicated journalist who worked for many years to bring important news and information to the people of Bangladesh.

Early Life and Education

Mishfaq Ahmed Mishu was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 1975. He completed his early education in Dhaka and went on to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Dhaka. He was always interested in writing and reporting and began his career as a freelance journalist after completing his studies.

Career at Channel S News

Mishfaq Ahmed Mishu joined Channel S News in 2003 as a senior reporter. He was a well-respected member of the news team and was known for his dedication to his work. He covered many important events during his career, including political rallies, protests, and natural disasters.

Mishu was a fearless journalist who was never afraid to speak the truth. He was known for his investigative reporting and his ability to get to the heart of a story. His work often uncovered corruption and other injustices, and he was widely respected for his integrity and commitment to journalistic ethics.

Legacy

Mishfaq Ahmed Mishu’s legacy as a journalist will be remembered for many years to come. He was a true champion of press freedom and worked tirelessly to ensure that the people of Bangladesh had access to accurate and impartial news. His reporting was always fair and balanced, and he was respected by colleagues and competitors alike.

Mishu’s passing is a great loss to the journalism community in Bangladesh and beyond. His dedication and commitment to his work will be missed by all who knew him.

Conclusion

Mishfaq Ahmed Mishu was a talented journalist who dedicated his life to reporting the news. He was a respected member of the Channel S News team and a true champion of press freedom. His passing is a great loss to the journalism community in Bangladesh and serves as a reminder of the importance of the work that he did. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mishfaq Ahmed Mishu.

