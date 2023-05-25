“Chapati recipe”: Cheap and Easy Recipe: Leftover Chapati as a Delicious Alternative to Noodles

Better than noodles! Just cut the leftover chapati!

Introduction

We all have those days when we don’t know what to cook or are in a hurry to leave for work. On such days, many of us reach for instant noodles as a quick and easy meal. But did you know that you can make a healthier and tastier alternative by using leftover chapati? In this article, we will show you how to make an easy and cheap recipe that will be better than noodles.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

Leftover chapati

1 onion

1 tomato

1 green chili

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make this delicious and healthy recipe:

Chop the onion, tomato, and green chili into small pieces. Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds start spluttering, add the chopped onion and green chili. Sauté the onion and green chili until they turn golden brown. Add the chopped tomato and cook until it becomes soft and mushy. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for a minute or two. Crumble the leftover chapati into small pieces and add to the pan. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes on medium heat. Add the garam masala powder and mix well. Cook for another minute and turn off the heat. Enjoy your delicious and healthy chapati stir-fry!

Benefits of using leftover chapati

Using leftover chapati in this recipe has several benefits:

It reduces food waste by using leftover chapati instead of throwing it away. It is a healthier alternative to instant noodles as chapati is made from whole wheat flour and has more fiber and nutrients. It is a cheaper alternative to instant noodles as chapati is a staple food in many households and is often made in large quantities. It is a versatile ingredient that can be used in many recipes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, using leftover chapati to make a delicious and healthy stir-fry is a great alternative to instant noodles. This recipe is easy to make, cheap, and uses ingredients that are readily available in most households. So the next time you have leftover chapati, don’t throw it away. Instead, use it to make this delicious and healthy recipe.

