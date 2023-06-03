“character customization in lego star wars”: Changing Characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – A Guide

Learn How to Change Characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Other Helpful Tidbits

One of the best things about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is that players have access to more than 300 characters. While the game offers characters from all nine Star Wars films, players may not know how to change characters when they desire. This guide will provide instructions on how and when players can change characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as other helpful tidbits.

Changing Characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To change characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can follow these simple instructions:

Press the Down button on the D-pad. Locate and select the Characters tab. Locate and select the character that needs to be replaced. Choose a replacement character. Select an appearance for the desired character by pressing Triangle on a PlayStation controller or Y on an Xbox controller.

Note that players can only freely change characters in free-play mode and are in full control when they are not watching a cutscene. Character selection during story missions may be severely limited.

The Star Wars characters have been divided into ten categories:

Jedi – 45 Characters

Hero – 90 Characters

Scavenger – 11 Characters

Scoundrel – 23 Characters

Bounty Hunter – 16 Characters

Villain – 65 Characters

Dark Side – 20 Characters

Astromech Droid – 19 Characters

Protocol Droid – 13 Characters

How to Change Characters in Party in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Each party in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will have at least two characters, which may vary depending on the game mode. Players can switch between characters in their current party by following these steps:

Use the directional inputs on the D-pad to make a selection. When moving between characters, the character portraits will change at the top of the screen. Press the confirmation button to play another character from the party.

Players can also switch between characters in a party by using the shoulder buttons on their controller.

It is important to note that players cannot switch characters during story missions, and character selection may be limited during these missions. However, players can change characters in free-play mode and have access to more than 300 characters to choose from.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Overall, changing characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a straightforward process. Players can choose from a wide range of characters and switch between them depending on the game mode they selected. With these helpful tidbits, players can fully enjoy the game and experience all it has to offer.

