Haji Manzoor Hussain Kirlo Has Died in Charagh Shah

Kirlo’s death in Charagh Shah Haji Manzoor Hussain Kirlo’s life and legacy Charagh Shah mourns the loss of Haji Manzoor Hussain Kirlo Remembering Haji Manzoor Hussain Kirlo: a tribute Kirlo’s impact on the community of Charagh Shah

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Haji Manzoor Hussain Kirlo in Charagh Shah. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.