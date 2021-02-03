Charan Gill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Charan Gill has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Charan Gill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

We're saddened by the passing of Charan Gill. A lifelong champion for social justice and working people, he received the Order of BC for his tremendous contributions to our province. Sending my condolences to his family and friends. @PICSSociety pic.twitter.com/YikKqfZC9t — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) February 2, 2021

Manvir Singh

I recall Charan was a great supporter of community health initiatives and we had the pleasure of working closely with PICs which is an amazing boon for the community.

When I volunteered in hospices it is difficult for South Asian individuals to live there. Pics changed all that.

C.J. Saini

Very sad to know this – yes he served our community very well. He will be missed. Rest in peace brother

Lynn Turner

I had the pleasure of meeting Mr Gill several years ago, actually in the very early days of pics – sincere condolences to the family and his many, many friends – he touched hundreds if not thousands of lives for the good. He has earned his rest.

Kanwal Gill

Very sad to hear. He did lots contribution in our community. May his soul Rest In Peace.

Rajminder Dhillon

My sincere condolences with family and community.he served our community very well.he Will be missed wahagur Ji bless his soul.

Masood Lilla

So sad to hear the loss of a great community activist and voice of so many.

He was a great social worker a good administrator a great human being and contributed a lot for the needy and deserving people.

His tremendous work will be remembered for a long time.

He was kind to visit at my house.

RIP and goodbye.

Jagtar Dhillon

Very sad news ,May Almighty God bless the sacred soul of Charan in peace . South Asian community will never forget his services.

Preeti Misra

Our heartfelt condolences ! He has left a deep imprint on us and he was truly an inspiration & icon for us especially to me as I remember his humble personality kind spirit & unbiased concern for all. Truly a divine soul !

Rakesh Kumar

A community hero is gone. But he has done so much to remain alive through PICS. Condolences to the family.

Hakim Nazem

Very saddened by this news, I knew Late Mr. Gill from my work with the Burnanby Multicultrual Society and when I was a Board Member at AMSSA board of directors where we attended many workshops and conferences together. RIP my friend, my sincere condolences to the Gill family and the PICS organization.