By | February 3, 2021
0 Comment

Charanpal Gill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Charanpal Gill, founder of non-profit group @PICSSociety has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Charanpal Gill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

OMNI Punjabi @OMNIpunjabi The founder of non-profit group @PICSSociety and long-time human rights activist Charanpal Gill has passed away at the age of 84. OMNI #Punjabi takes a look back at the life and legacy Gill leaves behind.

