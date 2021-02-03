Charanpal Gill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Charanpal Gill, founder of non-profit group @PICSSociety has Died .
Charanpal Gill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The founder of non-profit group @PICSSociety and long-time human rights activist Charanpal Gill has passed away at the age of 84.
OMNI #Punjabi takes a look back at the life and legacy Gill leaves behind. https://t.co/Ip3supOs7v
— OMNI Punjabi (@OMNIpunjabi) February 3, 2021
