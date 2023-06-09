Chardham Yatra: The Alarming Rise in Fatalities Making Headlines







<h1>Char Dham Yatra and its impact on the environment</h1> Rahul Pandey For a year already, environmentalists and many religious leaders across the country were appealing to the people to think four times before going on the Char Dham Yatra. Due to this the mountains are being destroyed. It is almost one and a half months since the Char Dham Yatra started. Twenty lakh people have come so far, till June 4, 40 lakh have registered to come. Obviously, the concern for the mountain and the environment has taken a backseat. <h2>Heavy price</h2> Char Dham Yatra i.e. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. Of these, Kedarnath is at an altitude of 3,581 meters, while the other three are at about 1,25,000 meters. At such a height, nature’s own rules and laws run, if they are not obeyed, a heavy price has to be paid. Going to Kedarnath and Yamunotri is difficult even on normal days. Rain and melting snow since early May have made the route even more dangerous.The road from Gaurikund to Kedarnath is 16 km and the whole is slippery. There is a steep climb of six km from Jankichatti to Yamunotri, there is also a slippery slope. So far 125 people have lost their lives in the Char Dham Yatra which started from the end of April. The main cause of death has been said to be heart attack and respiratory problems. What’s more, even the mules carrying the people are dying. 19 mules have died in Kedarnath and more than 22 mules have slipped and died on the way to Yamunotri. At the same time, more than three dozen lives have been lost in road accidents. Most of the accidents are happening with those who are going by their vehicles but do not have experience of driving on the mountain. Mountains are cracking in Joshimath on the way to Badrinath. Last month, a large part of the mountain kept collapsing for 15 minutes in front of 42 passengers from Udaipur at Helang here. A huge avalanche hit Kedarnath on Thursday when thousands of devotees were present during the day. Apart from this, more than 300 landslides have occurred in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts in the last one and a half months. <h2>Chardham Yatra</h2> Last year, the government had imposed a daily limit of 15,000 for Badrinath, 12,000 for Kedarnath and 7 and 4,000 for Gangotri and Yamunotri respectively. This time 1-1 thousand passengers have been increased in all these. The government says that since the yatra is happening after two years, more and more people can get the benefit of the darshan. The objections of the environmentalists are as follows- <ul> <li>The rapid growth of religious tourism in Uttarakhand is completely unsustainable. It has to be controlled.</li> <li>Instead of looking at the capacity of the administration, the government should study the carrying capacity of the mountains and accordingly allow the passengers to come.</li> <li>Town and Country Planning (TCP) and environment departments, which determine the carrying capacity, are still weak and ineffective in the hill state.</li> <li>For example, the TCP department in Uttarakhand is functioning with minimum staff and resources. After the formation of Uttarakhand, it was not reorganized at all.</li> </ul> There have been many videos from Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri in which people are walking, playing and annihilating the broken glacier. If there are no glaciers then who will survive? Agreed that faith is a great thing, but when this faith starts harming the earth and itself, then what to call it? No religion talks about destruction of nature for the sake of faith. Himalaya is a very fragile mountain, it is still being formed continuously. The way the number of passengers is going to reach one crore in Uttarakhand this season, if scientists are calling it the beginning of destruction then it is not wrong. <em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.</em>





