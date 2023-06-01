“Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe” : “Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe for Men by Under Armour”

Running Shoe for Men: Under Armour Charged Assert 9



Price: $44.95

(as of Jun 01,2023 22:23:34 UTC – Details)





Running is a great way to stay fit and healthy. It is a high-impact activity, and as such, it can be tough on your feet and joints. That is why it is important to choose the right pair of running shoes that will provide you with the necessary support and cushioning to help you go faster and longer. The Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoes are designed to do just that. They are built to help anyone go faster, with Charged Cushioning® technology that helps protect against impact, durable leather overlays that add stability, and a lightweight mesh upper that keeps your feet cool for miles.

The Charged Impulse Running Shoes feature a lightweight mesh upper with a 3-color digital print that delivers complete breathability. The mesh allows air to circulate freely around your feet, keeping them cool and comfortable during even the most intense runs. The digital print adds a touch of style to the shoes, making them a great option for both casual and athletic wear.

In addition to the breathable mesh upper, the Charged Impulse Running Shoes also feature durable leather overlays that provide stability and lock in your midfoot. This helps to prevent your foot from slipping or sliding inside the shoe, which can cause discomfort and even injury. The leather overlays also add a touch of style to the shoes, giving them a sleek and modern look.

Inside the shoe, you will find an EVA sockliner that provides soft, step-in comfort. The sockliner is designed to mold to the shape of your foot, providing a customized fit that is both comfortable and supportive. This helps to reduce the risk of blisters and other foot injuries, allowing you to focus on your run.

The Charged Cushioning® midsole is perhaps the most important feature of the Charged Impulse Running Shoes. The midsole uses compression molded foam for ultimate responsiveness and durability. This means that the shoes will provide you with the necessary cushioning to protect your feet and joints from the impact of running, while also being durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of regular use.

Finally, the solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight. This means that the shoes are lightweight and easy to wear, but also durable enough to withstand the rigors of regular running. The outsole provides excellent traction, helping you to maintain your footing even on wet or slippery surfaces.

In conclusion, the Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoes are a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality pair of running shoes that will help them go faster and longer. The shoes feature a lightweight mesh upper with a 3-color digital print for complete breathability, durable leather overlays that provide stability and lock in your midfoot, an EVA sockliner that provides soft, step-in comfort, and a Charged Cushioning® midsole that uses compression molded foam for ultimate responsiveness and durability. The solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight, providing excellent traction and support.



