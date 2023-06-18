Charged: Liam Petch in relation to death of Scott Foster in Seacroft incident

Scott Foster – focus keyword : Charges filed against Liam Petch in relation to death of Scott Foster in Seacroft incident.

Liam Petch, 32, residing at Brooklands Lane in Seacroft, has been accused of involvement in the passing of Scott Foster, aged 47. Foster died in a hospital on Thursday after an occurrence on Wednesday night on Rosgill Drive in Seacroft. Petch was scheduled to attend a hearing at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday and be detained in custody.

News Source : Haleema Saheed

