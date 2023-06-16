Charges Filed Against Father Chad Doerman for the Killing of Three Boys today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chad Doerman, aged 32, has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his sons aged 3, 4 and 7, who were shot to death in their yard on Thursday. Doerman is being held without bond at the Clermont County Jail and will be arraigned in Clermont County Municipal Court on Friday morning. The incident occurred at the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township, where a woman called 911 screaming that her “babies had been shot” and a passerby reported that a young girl was running down the road saying her “father was killing everyone.” The mother of the three boys, aged 34, was also shot in the hand and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

