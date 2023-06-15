Charges Filed Against Individual in Fatal Shooting of One and Wounding of Three Others today.

Charges Filed Against Individual in Fatal Shooting of One and Wounding of Three Others today.

Posted on June 15, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man has been charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in April, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old and injuries to three teenagers. The shooting allegedly occurred on Chippewa Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. while the victims were reversing in a truck. The driver, Kobe Dotson, collided with a fire hydrant and a home after the shooting. Dotson suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Clyde Sanders, 34, was arrested for the shooting and charged with first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, attempted escape from confinement, and second-degree property damage. The case has been surrounded by mystery and speculation.

  1. Shooting incident
  2. Homicide case
  3. Gun violence
  4. Criminal charges
  5. Victim impact

News Source : Kevin S. Held
Source Link :Man charged in shooting that killed 19-year-old, injured 3 others/

Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply