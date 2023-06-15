Charges Filed Against Individual in Fatal Shooting of One and Wounding of Three Others today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man has been charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in April, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old and injuries to three teenagers. The shooting allegedly occurred on Chippewa Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. while the victims were reversing in a truck. The driver, Kobe Dotson, collided with a fire hydrant and a home after the shooting. Dotson suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Clyde Sanders, 34, was arrested for the shooting and charged with first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, attempted escape from confinement, and second-degree property damage. The case has been surrounded by mystery and speculation.

News Source : Kevin S. Held

Source Link :Man charged in shooting that killed 19-year-old, injured 3 others/