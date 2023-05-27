Charges laid in Abbotsford homicide of Chad Colivas: Tanner Fox and Laetitia Acera accused

Chad Colivas : Abbotsford man and woman charged in relation to homicide of Chad Colivas: police



An Abbotsford man and woman have been charged in relation to a homicide that occurred in March.



On March 21 at around 10 p.m., a man was found inside a home on Latimer Street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Chad Colivas of Abbotsford.



On May 26, B.C. homicide investigators (IHIT) arrested 22-year-old Tanner Fox and 30-year-old Laetitia Acera, both of Abbotsford, in connection with the fatal shooting.

Fox has been charged with second-degree murder and Acera has been charged with manslaughter.

“This has been a dynamic and complex investigation,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“As always, IHIT is grateful for its strong partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department and the other integrated teams, and the strong work completed by all investigators, which led to these results.”