Charisse Brittle-Powell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Detective Charisse Brittle-Powell has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @MassStatePolice: The Massachusetts State Police wishes to send our deepest condolences to @bostonpolice and the family of Detective Charisse Brittle-Powell on her passing. May she rest in peace. Thank you for your service Detective Brittle-Powell. https://twitter.com/bostonpolice/status/1366486896394780672

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.