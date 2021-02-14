Charles Boyer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : egendary Disney Illustrator Charles Boyer has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021

Charles Boyer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

This is hit me harder than I thought I would. I've chatted a bunch about my impactful single encounter with Charles Boyer when I was a kid. As an artist, he was my very first favorite artist. So much inspiration was given unknowingly from this man. RIP and thank you Mr. Boyer. pic.twitter.com/QY93vntHQF — Sam Carter (@Cartarsauce) February 13, 2021

Sam Carter @Cartarsauce This is hit me harder than I thought I would. I’ve chatted a bunch about my impactful single encounter with Charles Boyer when I was a kid. As an artist, he was my very first favorite artist. So much inspiration was given unknowingly from this man. RIP and thank you Mr. Boyer.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Joseph Yakovetic

Another loss to all of us, Charles Boyer, renown Disney Artist has passed on.

Back in my college days, Charles hired me to represent Disneyland at the Disneyland Hotel wharf, doing portraits and caricatures of guests.

Years later, he remembered me and I was hired to illustrate “How to Draw Clarabelle Cow” for Vacationland Magazine. He took the time to teach me how to ink, using a new brush pen that held ink in the handle. A skill I will always be grateful for.

He was always drawing and painting. The lithographs he became famous for were created at work on his down time. He never stopped. He was also responsible for the “Disney Dollars.”

Years later we shared the spotlight at a signing for the Disneyland Gallery. This creative man, who brought much joy to so many people shall surely be missed.

Thank you for sharing your talents and yourself with us.

RIP.