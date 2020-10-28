Charles Brandt Death -Dead-Obituaries : Father Charles Brandt has Died .

By | October 28, 2020
0 Comment

Charles Brandt Death -Dead-Obituaries : Father Charles Brandt has Died .

Father Charles Brandt has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“DouglasTodd on Twitter: “Father Charles Brandt has died, age 97. He was a Catholic priest, environmentalist and hermit. He’s donating his land near #CampbellRiver to the public. Enjoyed visiting him decades ago at Oyster River.”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.