Charles Brandt Death -Dead-Obituaries : Father Charles Brandt has Died .
Father Charles Brandt has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.
“DouglasTodd on Twitter: “Father Charles Brandt has died, age 97. He was a Catholic priest, environmentalist and hermit. He’s donating his land near #CampbellRiver to the public. Enjoyed visiting him decades ago at Oyster River.”
Tributes
Father Charles Brandt has died, age 97. He was a Catholic priest, environmentalist and hermit. He's donating his land near #CampbellRiver to the public. Enjoyed visiting him decades ago at Oyster River. #bcpoli #Catholics @TerryGlavin https://t.co/TY9rmq0d5B via @decafnation1
— DouglasTodd (@DouglasTodd) October 28, 2020
